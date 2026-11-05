🛒 Mililani Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings

Mililani has a nice mix of front desk and banking roles right now, especially if you like helping people face‑to‑face.

Here are several solid customer service and retail‑style jobs hiring in Mililani, HI:

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness Location: 95-221 Kipapa Drive, Mililani, HI 96789

Type: Full-time (with part-time option listed)

Pay: $16.00/hour + commission

You’ll be the go‑to person at the front desk, giving tours, signing up new members, and helping with memberships, fitness services, and retail. Good fit if you enjoy sales, talking with people, and want a free gym membership, benefits, and bonus potential.

Employer: 24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness Location: 95-221 Kipapa Drive, Mililani, HI 96789

Type: Part-time (posting mentions full-time availability)

(posting mentions full-time availability) Pay: $16.00/hour + commission

This role focuses on welcoming members, helping them get started on their fitness journey, and keeping the club clean and friendly. Great if you like a people-first job with flexible hours, sales bonuses, and possible work in the Kids’ Club at some locations.

Employer: Hawaii State Federal Credit Union

Location: Mililani Town, HI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $39,300–$48,510/year ($18.89–$23.32/hour)

Front-line banking role where you handle everyday transactions, open accounts, and teach members how to use online and mobile banking. Strong option if you want steady pay, big benefits (medical, dental, 401(k) with up to 10% employer contribution, lots of holidays/PTO) and a path to grow in financial services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.