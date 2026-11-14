Milford’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: TCC, Verizon Authorized Retailer

TCC, Location: Milford, PA

Type: Full-time (retail hours, including nights/weekends/holidays)

Full-time (retail hours, including nights/weekends/holidays) Pay: Average $55,000–$65,000 per year (hourly + uncapped commission, bonuses, profit sharing)

Wireless sales with real earning upside. You get guaranteed hourly pay, same-day pay options, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid community time). Great fit if you like a competitive sales floor, talking with people, and want room to grow.

Note: This same role is also listed on Indeed. It’s the same position, just a different posting.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Milford, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a small team, keep the store running smoothly, and help customers find the right auto parts. You’ll support hiring and training, watch sales and inventory, and step in for the Store Manager when needed—good for someone with retail leadership experience who likes a fast-paced, hands-on job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.