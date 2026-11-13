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Milford
Milford Police raising funds for Shop with a Cop
8 days ago
The Milford Borough Police Department is raising $5,000 for this year's Shop with a Cop program to give 10–15 local children a special holiday shopping trip, a meal, a visit with Santa, and gifts to take home. Residents are invited to donate to help make the holidays brighter for children in the community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Milford Borough Police Department
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