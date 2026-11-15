Milford’s senior care scene is busy right now, and SEM Haven is hiring for several full-time day shift roles. If you’re a CNA who likes a steady schedule and a close-knit feel, these are worth a look.

Employer: United Church Homes – SEM Haven

United Church Homes – Location: Milford, OH

Type: Full-time, Day shift (6:45 am–7 pm)

Salary: Not listed

Work as a Care Partner in assisted living, helping residents with daily care, social needs, and household tasks like light food prep and tidying. You’ll use your Ohio CNA training in a resident-centered setting that focuses on respect, independence, and kindness.

Employer: United Church Homes – SEM Haven

United Church Homes – Location: Milford, OH

Type: Full-time, Day shift (6:45 am–7 pm)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on CNA Care Partner role in a long-term care household, supporting residents with physical care, activities, and everyday life in their home. Good fit if you’re comfortable with lifting, on-your-feet work, and being part of a team-based, resident-choice model.

Employer: United Church Homes – SEM Haven

United Church Homes – Location: Milford, OH

Type: Full-time, Day shift (6:45 am–7 pm)

Salary: Not listed

Another CNA Care Partner opening on the day shift, with the same core duties: direct resident care, helping with meals and housekeeping, and supporting residents’ normal daily routines. Ideal if you want consistent hours and like building long-term relationships with residents.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the day-shift spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.