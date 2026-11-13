Milford’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level store work to higher-paying corporate roles. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

The Retail Odyssey Company Location: Milford, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50/hour

You’ll build displays, reset shelves, rotate products, and track inventory so stores look great and stay stocked. Training is provided, no experience needed, and there are growth opportunities plus customizable benefits for eligible teammates.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Milford, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $70,000 – $85,000/year

This role is for bilingual pros who can support customers over phone, chat, and email in English and Portuguese. You’ll troubleshoot issues, guide customers on products, and enjoy a strong benefits package, including medical, 401(k), bonuses, and paid time off.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Milford, OH, US

Type: Part-time

Great fit if you like hands-on work and staying busy. You’ll stock shelves, keep the store organized, help customers, and may work some overnight shifts, with weekly pay, team discounts, and access to education assistance and growth programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your name in early often opens more doors.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.