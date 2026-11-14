Milford’s manufacturing scene is busy, and finance pros are in demand. If you’ve got accounting or FP&A chops, there are some strong roles here right now.

Employer: Marmon Utility LLC (part of Marmon Holdings / Berkshire Hathaway )

Marmon Utility LLC (part of ) Location: Milford, NH (fully in-office; supports NH & CT plants)

(fully in-office; supports NH & CT plants) Type: Full-time

Salary: $116,666 – $174,999.60

Hands-on leadership role owning accounting, financial reporting, internal controls, and compliance across three facilities. Good fit if you like manufacturing, building teams, and working closely with operations; benefits start day one and include health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Marmon Utility LLC

Marmon Utility LLC Location: Milford, NH

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,666.40 – $114,999.60

Data-heavy FP&A role supporting manufacturing performance, budgeting, and forecasting, with a big focus on Power BI, Excel modeling, and operational analysis. Great if you enjoy turning plant data into clear stories and recommendations for finance and operations leaders.

Employer: KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting (for an established manufacturing company near Nashua, NH)

(for an established manufacturing company near Nashua, NH) Location: Milford, NH area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120K – $140K plus benefits

Plant-level finance leader role with a strong focus on FP&A and manufacturing cost accounting, including standard costing, inventory valuation, and variance analysis. Ideal if you like being embedded with plant leadership, owning budgets/forecasts, and driving cost improvements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on what they need and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.