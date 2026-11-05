🏥 Milford, NH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Milford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both in-home care and skilled nursing. If you’re looking for steady hours and meaningful work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Guardian Angel Senior Services

Guardian Angel Senior Services Location: Milford, NH and nearby towns

Type: Part-time (with options for full-time, weekends, overnights, long shifts)

(with options for full-time, weekends, overnights, long shifts) Pay: $21–$23 per hour, daily pay available

Help seniors stay safe and comfortable at home with personal care, meal prep, light housekeeping, and companionship. Flexible scheduling, mileage reimbursement, wellness time, 401(k) with match, and health/dental/vision for those working 30+ hours make this great if you need control over your hours.

Employer: The Elms Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing (The Elms Center / 603 Healthcare)

Location: The Elms Center, 71 Elm Street, Milford, NH 03055

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday 3:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. , weekend on-call rotation

, Monday–Friday , weekend on-call rotation Pay: Up to $55/hour, based on experience

Evening RN or LPN role in a local skilled nursing center with a “locals caring for locals” focus. Offers shift differential, health, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement plans, plus chances to grow your skills as part of a revitalized team.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.