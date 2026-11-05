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🏥 Milford, NH Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Milford’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both in-home care and skilled nursing. If you’re looking for steady hours and meaningful work close to home, these are worth a look.
In-Home Caregiver / LNA / PCA – Milford, NH
- Employer: Guardian Angel Senior Services
- Location: Milford, NH and nearby towns
- Type: Part-time (with options for full-time, weekends, overnights, long shifts)
- Pay: $21–$23 per hour, daily pay available
Help seniors stay safe and comfortable at home with personal care, meal prep, light housekeeping, and companionship. Flexible scheduling, mileage reimbursement, wellness time, 401(k) with match, and health/dental/vision for those working 30+ hours make this great if you need control over your hours.
Registered Nurse (RN) or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Evenings
- Employer: The Elms Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing (The Elms Center / 603 Healthcare)
- Location: The Elms Center, 71 Elm Street, Milford, NH 03055
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 3:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m., weekend on-call rotation
- Pay: Up to $55/hour, based on experience
Evening RN or LPN role in a local skilled nursing center with a “locals caring for locals” focus. Offers shift differential, health, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement plans, plus chances to grow your skills as part of a revitalized team.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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