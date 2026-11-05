🐶 Sweet Milford Puppies Ready for Adoption Through Sato Heart Rescue

Three very special puppies are waiting in Milford, NH for someone to bring them home. All are young, rescued from tough situations, and now safe with Sato Heart Rescue.

Breed: Brittany mix

Brittany mix Age: About 6 months (baby)

About 6 months (baby) Gender: Spayed female

Color: Red/golden/orange chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange chestnut with white Weight: About 22 lbs

About 22 lbs Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Sato Heart Rescue

Location: Milford, NH

About Goldie:

Goldie was found all alone on a farm in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. A kind person reached out for help, and Sato Heart Rescue stepped in. She’s now in a foster home with another dog, and they play together all day and get along very well. Goldie does great inside the house and sleeps in her foster mom’s room at night. She also knows basic commands.

Goldie is already spayed, which is a big plus for adopters.

👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, contact Sato Heart Rescue (Milford, NH). Phone number is listed on their Adoptapet profile.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: About 12 weeks (baby)

About 12 weeks (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Weight: About 6–7 lbs

About 6–7 lbs Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Sato Heart Rescue

Location: Milford, NH

About Lucky:

Lucky and his sister Celeste were rescued from a remote mountainous area near Guayama, Puerto Rico. Their mom and two other siblings are still being searched for. A caring rescuer reached out to Sato Heart Rescue to help find these pups loving homes.

Lucky is a tiny, tan baby Lab mix who is now ready for the next chapter of his life with a family who will help him grow, learn, and feel safe.

👉 Meet Lucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For more info, contact Sato Heart Rescue through the phone number on his Adoptapet page.

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: About 12 weeks (baby)

About 12 weeks (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Weight: About 6–7 lbs

About 6–7 lbs Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Sato Heart Rescue

Location: Milford, NH

About Celeste:

Celeste shares Lucky’s story. She was also rescued from the mountains near Guayama, Puerto Rico, along with her brother. Their rescuer asked Sato Heart Rescue to help them find safe, loving homes.

Celeste is a small, black-and-tan baby Lab mix who is ready for her new beginning with a family who will guide her through puppyhood.

👉 Meet Celeste and apply to adopt on adoptapet

For questions, reach out to Sato Heart Rescue using the contact info on her Adoptapet listing.

If you’re near Milford, NH and thinking about adding a puppy to your family, please consider opening your home to one of these rescues. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.