Healthcare hiring around Milford Mill / Windsor Mill is steady right now, with options from entry-level patient care to senior clinical leadership.

Employer: Behavioral Innovations

Behavioral Innovations Location: Windsor Mill, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,500–$108,500/year + bonuses, up to $10,000 sign-on and $10,000 relocation, $40,000 retention bonus

Lead ABA clinical services for a large, growing autism therapy provider. This role is ideal for an experienced BCBA who wants to mentor teams, shape clinical quality, and grow into broader regional leadership.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: 2245 Rolling Run Dr, Suite 1, Windsor Mill, MD 21244

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.50–$29.50/hour (Resident PCT: $19.50–$20.50/hour)

Hands-on role in an outpatient dialysis clinic, working closely with RNs to support patients with kidney failure. Paid training, full benefits, and clear career paths make this a strong entry point into healthcare.

Employer: Woodlawn Pediatrics

Woodlawn Pediatrics Location: Windsor Mill, MD 21244

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $1.00/year (range not clearly listed)

Join a solo pediatric practice caring for infants through teens in a close-knit setting. Great fit for a licensed, board-certified PNP who wants direct patient time, from well visits and vaccines to urgent pediatric care.

If something here fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.