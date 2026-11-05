📣 Milford Mill Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple High-Earning Paths

Milford Mill and Windsor Mill have a nice mix of sales roles right now, from hands-on equipment sales to high-level customer experience work.

Here are several solid options if you’re in Sales & Marketing and based near Milford Mill, MD.

Employer: Insight Global

Insight Global Location: Remote, supporting Woodlawn/Windsor Mill, MD (DMV area preferred)

Remote, supporting (DMV area preferred) Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,000 – $165,000/year (plus benefits)

Lead customer and user experience for a large government program. You’ll own CX strategy, journey mapping, and metrics like NPS/CSAT, and work with product and tech teams in an Agile/DevSecOps setting. CCXP certification and 8+ years CX/UX/service design experience in enterprise or federal environments are required.

Employer: Edrich Lumber

Location: Windsor Mill, MD (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $28/hour + 5% sales commission on STIHL sales and service

Run and grow an established STIHL equipment center inside a long-time local business. Mix of small engine repair, sales, and department management, serving landscapers, arborists, municipalities, and homeowners. Includes 401(k), health, dental, PTO, and the chance to “own” a department if you like both tools and talking with customers.

Employer: Horizon Services

Location: Windsor Mill, MD (field-based, local travel)

(field-based, local travel) Type: Full-time

Pay: Uncapped commission with six-figure earning potential (per posting)

In-home residential HVAC sales role with pre-qualified leads (no cold calling). You’ll visit homeowners, recommend comfort solutions, present proposals, and close deals. Comes with company vehicle, iPad, strong training, and benefits. Looking for 5+ years of sales experience, ideally in in-home sales, plus a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.