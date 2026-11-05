🤝 Milford Mill MD Community Jobs With Multiple Openings

Milford Mill and Windsor Mill have some solid community-focused roles right now, especially if you like helping people live more independently.

Employer: Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas

Volunteers of America Chesapeake & Carolinas Location: Windsor Mill, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support adults in group homes with daily living, community activities, and rehab goals. This role is hands-on (including some lifting and driving clients) and is a good fit if you have experience in mental health residential care and want to help people build independent living skills.

Employer: Chimes

Location: Windsor Mill, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000/year

Lead and coach staff who support people with intellectual and behavioral challenges. Monday–Friday, daytime hours, with solid benefits and room to grow if you have supervisory experience and an associate degree or higher.

Employer: Daylight Healthcare Services, Inc.

Location: Windsor Mill & Owings Mills, MD

Type: In-person, multiple shifts (7–3, 3–11, weekends)

In-person, multiple shifts (7–3, 3–11, weekends) Pay: $18.00 – $21.00/hour

Work directly with adults with developmental disabilities in a residential setting, helping with daily care, outings, and documentation. Great if you’re dependable, patient, and want flexible shifts without needing a lot of prior experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings with different shifts or levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.