🏗️ Milford Mill MD engineering roles with multiple $100K+ salaries

Milford Mill and nearby Windsor Mill are busy with energy and defense projects right now, which means solid openings for experienced engineers. If you’re in architecture or engineering, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Windsor Mill, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $58,400 – $116,900/year

Hands-on RF role where you’ll debug complex RF/digital circuit card assemblies, improve test yields, and work closely with project leads and other test engineers. US citizenship is required, and you’ll be using tools like spectrum analyzers and oscilloscopes in a production-focused environment.

Employer: Exelon

Location: Hybrid – Baltimore, MD (plus other regional offices)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $122,400 – $168,300/year + ~20% annual bonus

High-impact technical leadership role with one of the country’s largest utilities, shaping strategy for electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems. You’ll act as a recognized technical authority, lead complex studies and projects, and may serve as an expert witness, with hybrid work (in office at least Tue–Thu) and strong benefits.

Employer: Exelon (BGE)

Location: Windsor Mill/Baltimore, MD area

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,200 – $141,900/year + ~15% annual bonus

Senior role focused on substation protection and controls for rebuilds, asset replacements, and digital smart substation projects. You’ll lead complex grid reliability and capacity projects, mentor others, and work with tools like CYMDIST, PSS/E, PSCAD, and relay/RTU platforms.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.