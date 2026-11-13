Milford’s restaurant and hospitality scene is busy right now, with both local favorites and healthcare facilities hiring. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Healthcare Services Group, Inc

Healthcare Services Group, Inc Location: Milford, MI (long-term care facility)

(long-term care facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help prepare and serve meals for residents in a long-term care setting while keeping kitchens and dining areas clean and safe. This role comes with hands-on training, career development, and access to free telemedicine, prescription discounts, and employee assistance programs.

Employer: Black Label Tavern Milford

Location: Milford, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $28.00 per hour (with tip-out)

Join a popular local tavern and keep the dining room running smoothly by clearing tables, helping servers, and keeping guest areas clean. This is a good fit if you want flexible hours, a team-focused vibe, and the chance to earn more through tip-out.

Employer: Black Label Tavern Milford

Location: Milford, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $75,000 per year

Lead the back-of-house team at a busy local restaurant, handling cooking, prep, scheduling, ordering, inventory, and sanitation. This is a strong fit for someone with proven kitchen leadership who can manage food cost, labor, and execution while keeping standards high.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.