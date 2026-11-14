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👔 Milford, MA Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Milford’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in biotech, education, and corporate facilities. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out.
Continuous Improvement Manager
- Employer: Nitto Avecia
- Location: Milford, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $147,700 – $180,600/year
Lead Lean and continuous improvement across a pharma manufacturing site, driving better safety, quality, delivery, and cost. Great fit if you have 10+ years in CI/Lean and want a high-impact role with lots of cross-functional influence.
Program Director – Riverside School (Internal Only)
- Employer: Riverside Community Care
- Location: Milford, MA
- Type: Full-time (12-month school)
- Salary: $100,526.40/year
Run a therapeutic day school (grades 6–12), leading both clinical and educational programming in a small, student-centered setting. Best for licensed special education leaders with school admin experience who want to shape a whole program.
MES Implementation Project Manager (6+ Month Contract)
- Employer: Rentschler Biopharma SE
- Location: Milford, MA
- Type: Full-time, Contract (6+ months)
- Salary: $45 – $68/hour
Lead the Siemens Opcenter MES rollout for GMP manufacturing, from requirements through validation and go-live. Ideal if you have 7+ years in regulated manufacturing and hands-on MES/eBR project delivery experience.
Workplace Occupancy Planner & Move Coordinator
- Employer: Waters Corporation
- Location: Milford, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Own space planning and move management for a large global company, using tools like AutoCAD and OfficeSpace to plan seating, relocations, and signage. Great for someone with 6+ years in occupancy planning who likes data, floor plans, and hands-on project work.
If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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