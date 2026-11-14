Milford’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in biotech, education, and corporate facilities. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Nitto Avecia

Nitto Avecia Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $147,700 – $180,600/year

Lead Lean and continuous improvement across a pharma manufacturing site, driving better safety, quality, delivery, and cost. Great fit if you have 10+ years in CI/Lean and want a high-impact role with lots of cross-functional influence.

Employer: Riverside Community Care

Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-time (12-month school)

Salary: $100,526.40/year

Run a therapeutic day school (grades 6–12), leading both clinical and educational programming in a small, student-centered setting. Best for licensed special education leaders with school admin experience who want to shape a whole program.

Employer: Rentschler Biopharma SE

Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-time, Contract (6+ months)

Salary: $45 – $68/hour

Lead the Siemens Opcenter MES rollout for GMP manufacturing, from requirements through validation and go-live. Ideal if you have 7+ years in regulated manufacturing and hands-on MES/eBR project delivery experience.

Employer: Waters Corporation

Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own space planning and move management for a large global company, using tools like AutoCAD and OfficeSpace to plan seating, relocations, and signage. Great for someone with 6+ years in occupancy planning who likes data, floor plans, and hands-on project work.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.