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🏭 Milford, MA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $75K
Manufacturing in Milford, MA is busy right now, especially around life sciences and high‑tech equipment. If you like hands-on work and problem solving, these roles are worth a look.
Sr Supplier Quality Engineer
- Employer: Waters Corporation
- Location: Milford, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior role owning supplier quality for complex parts like PCBs, PCBAs, and software. You’ll lead audits, CAPAs, and supplier qualifications while working with engineering, purchasing, and global sites.
Senior Production Planner
- Employer: Waters Corporation
- Location: Milford, MA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Plan and manage production schedules for analytical instruments and kits. You’ll use SAP APO, support new product launches, and work across supply chain, quality, and operations to keep product flowing on time.
Final Setup, Test, & Field Service Technician
- Employer: Milara Inc.
- Location: Milford, MA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 per year
Hands-on role bringing semiconductor robots and automation systems to life. You’ll load firmware, calibrate, test, troubleshoot electro‑mechanical gear, and sometimes support customers in the field. Includes 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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