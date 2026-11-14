Manufacturing in Milford, MA is busy right now, especially around life sciences and high‑tech equipment. If you like hands-on work and problem solving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role owning supplier quality for complex parts like PCBs, PCBAs, and software. You’ll lead audits, CAPAs, and supplier qualifications while working with engineering, purchasing, and global sites.

Employer: Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and manage production schedules for analytical instruments and kits. You’ll use SAP APO, support new product launches, and work across supply chain, quality, and operations to keep product flowing on time.

Employer: Milara Inc.

Location: Milford, MA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 per year

Hands-on role bringing semiconductor robots and automation systems to life. You’ll load firmware, calibrate, test, troubleshoot electro‑mechanical gear, and sometimes support customers in the field. Includes 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.