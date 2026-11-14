Healthcare hiring around Milford, MA is steady right now, with options in hospitals, home care, and local clinics. If you’re in patient care or imaging, there are several solid roles worth a quick look.

Employer: UMass Memorial Health – Milford Regional Medical Center

UMass Memorial Health – Milford Regional Medical Center Location: Milford, MA

Type: Part-time (paid based on 40-hr range)

Part-time (paid based on 40-hr range) Pay: $29.08 – $52.34/hour (based on 40 hrs; prorated for schedule)

(based on 40 hrs; prorated for schedule) Schedule: Sun 11p–7a; Thu & Fri 3p–11:30p

Sun 11p–7a; Thu & Fri 3p–11:30p Operate radiologic equipment, follow ALARA, and support patient safety and comfort. Great for ARRT-registered (or eligible) grads looking for steady hours and possible sign-on bonus.

Employer: LaRose Muscular Therapy

Location: Milford, MA

Type: Part-time (option for more hours)

Part-time (option for more hours) Pay: $35 – $50 per session + tips , weekly pay

, weekly pay Bonus: Sign-on bonus up to $2,500 based on weekly appointments

based on weekly appointments Busy, therapist-focused practice where they handle marketing, scheduling, and laundry so you can focus on bodywork. Includes breaks between sessions, retirement plan with match, paid CEs, and strong team support.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare

Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $23 – $24/hour , weekly pay

, weekly pay Provide in-home support with ADLs, mobility, meals, and companionship so clients can stay independent. Flexible first and second shifts, weekdays and weekends, with opportunities for up to 40 hours/week.

Employer: UMass Memorial Health – Milford Regional Medical Center

UMass Memorial Health – Milford Regional Medical Center Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-time (32 hrs/week)

Full-time (32 hrs/week) Pay: $15.00 – $25.16/hour (based on 40-hr range; prorated)

(based on 40-hr range; prorated) Schedule: Evenings, every other weekend & holiday

Evenings, every other weekend & holiday Support a busy Med/Surg/Cardiac unit with vitals, ADLs, transport, and basic tests like blood glucose and EKGs. Good fit if you have CNA training/experience and want hospital experience plus potential signing bonus.

Employer: UMass Memorial Health – Milford Regional Medical Center

UMass Memorial Health – Milford Regional Medical Center Location: Milford, MA

Type: Part-time (22 hrs/week)

Part-time (22 hrs/week) Pay: $33.66 – $60.58/hour (based on 40-hr range; prorated)

(based on 40-hr range; prorated) Schedule: Mon & Fri 8a–3:30p; Wed 7:30a–4p; every 4th weekend, every 3rd holiday

Mon & Fri 8a–3:30p; Wed 7:30a–4p; every 4th weekend, every 3rd holiday Perform CT exams, assist with interventional procedures, and send studies to PACS. Ideal for ARRT-registered radiology or nuclear medicine techs working toward or holding CT certification, with a possible signing bonus.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.