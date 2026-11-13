📅 Donate toys Nov 20–22 to brighten local kids’ holidays

Raydio is hosting its Second Annual Holiday Toy Drive to support local kids and families.

When: Friday, Nov 20, 2026 at 10 AM through Sunday, Nov 22 at 12 PM (running around the clock)

Where: DoubleTree Hotel parking lot, Milford, MA

What to bring: New, unwrapped toys

Who benefits:

Toys for Kids and Teens

The Santa Foundation

Santa's Barn

Milford Youth Center

How to help:

Drop off toys anytime during the three-day event at the DoubleTree Hotel parking lot .

. Or bring toys to Fisher Insurance, 194 West Street, Milford during business hours.

during business hours. Local businesses can host a collection box by emailing localraydio@gmail.com.

More info: www.localraydio.com