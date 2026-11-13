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Milford
📅 Raydio Holiday Toy Drive Nov 20–22 in Milford
11 days ago
📅 Donate toys Nov 20–22 to brighten local kids’ holidays
Raydio is hosting its Second Annual Holiday Toy Drive to support local kids and families.
When: Friday, Nov 20, 2026 at 10 AM through Sunday, Nov 22 at 12 PM (running around the clock)
Where: DoubleTree Hotel parking lot, Milford, MA
What to bring: New, unwrapped toys
Who benefits:
- Toys for Kids and Teens
- The Santa Foundation
- Santa's Barn
- Milford Youth Center
How to help:
- Drop off toys anytime during the three-day event at the DoubleTree Hotel parking lot.
- Or bring toys to Fisher Insurance, 194 West Street, Milford during business hours.
- Local businesses can host a collection box by emailing localraydio@gmail.com.
More info: www.localraydio.com
More Info: Franklin Matters: Raydio Announces Second Annual H...
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