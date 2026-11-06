🍽️ Milford Food & Hospitality: Multiple Local Openings

Milford’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people, coffee, or cakes, there are some nice local options right now.

Employer: DQ Grill & Chill

DQ Grill & Chill Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Perks: Flexible schedule, employee discount

Use your cake decorating skills to create custom cakes and treats. You’ll decorate to order, prep icings and fillings, and help customers pick out designs. 2+ years of cake decorating experience is required.

Employer: Cafe 641

Location: Milford, MA

Type: Not listed (likely regular hourly role)

Not listed (likely regular hourly role) Pay: Not listed

Help launch an exciting new cafe concept focused on fast, quality breakfast and lunch. You’ll cook sandwiches and crepes, keep the kitchen clean and organized, and work closely with a small, friendly team. All experience levels are welcome.

Employer: Cafe 641

Location: Milford, MA

Type: Not listed (likely regular hourly role)

Not listed (likely regular hourly role) Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you love coffee and people. You’ll make espresso drinks, keep the café tidy, and give warm, fast service. No barista experience needed—they’ll teach you if you bring a good attitude.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.