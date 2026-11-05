🏥 Milford, MA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Milford, MA right now, with options from home care to specialty clinics. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Evergreen Center

Evergreen Center Location: Milford, MA

Milford, MA Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Salary: Not listed

Work in adult residential programs supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. This role is great if you like a mix of direct care, staff training, and flexible scheduling while using your MA LPN license in a community setting.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare

SYNERGY HomeCare Location: Milford, MA

Milford, MA Type: Full-time and part-time options

Full-time and part-time options Salary: $20–$23 per hour, weekly pay

Hands-on home care role helping clients stay safe and independent at home. Good fit if you want flexible shifts (weekdays/weekends, 1st & 2nd) and at least 20+ hours/week with steady pay and one-on-one client time.

Employer: AEG Vision

AEG Vision Location: Milford, MA

Milford, MA Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join an eye care team where you’ll help patients choose frames, interpret prescriptions, and handle fittings and adjustments. Ideal if you have state optician licensure and enjoy a mix of patient care, sales, and detailed technical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.