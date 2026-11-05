🧑‍💼 Milford, MA HR Jobs with Multiple Roles at $24–$135K

Milford’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in construction. If you’re looking to grow your HR career, there are several solid options here—from internships to management.

Employer: Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Consigli Construction Co., Inc. Location: Milford, MA (in person, full-time/40 hours)

(in person, full-time/40 hours) Type: Temporary Intern

Pay: $24–$29/hour

Hands-on recruiting experience in a busy Talent Acquisition team. You’ll help with job postings, resume screening, interview scheduling, and onboarding—great for students in HR, Business, or related fields who want real-world HR experience.

Employer: Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Consigli Construction Co., Inc. Location: Milford, MA (in person, full-time/40 hours)

(in person, full-time/40 hours) Type: Temporary Intern

Pay: $24–$29/hour

Good fit if you like the “people operations” side of HR. You’ll support onboarding, employee engagement events, HRIS data, benefits support, and audits, giving you a broad view of how HR runs day to day.

Employer: Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Consigli Construction Co., Inc. Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-Time, Salary/Exempt

Pay: $65,000–$75,000

Great next step if you’ve done HR or recruiting support before. You’ll manage candidate scheduling, interview logistics, travel, ATS postings, and recruiting reports, and be a key contact for candidates and hiring managers.

Employer: Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Consigli Construction Co., Inc. Location: Milford, MA (hybrid, 4 days in office)

Type: Full-Time, Salary/Exempt

Pay: $125,000–$135,000

Senior role for someone with 5+ years in HR. You’ll act as a strategic HR partner across multiple offices, leading employee engagement, onboarding, HR operations, and employee relations, with some travel to regional offices.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has even more detail and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.