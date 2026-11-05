👔 Milford, MA Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Milford’s leadership job market is busy right now, with options from finance to clean energy. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Consigli Construction Co., Inc. Location: Milford, MA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Temporary, Full-time (Intern)

Pay: $24–$29/hour

Hands-on construction project experience supporting Project Engineers and Project Managers. Great fit if you’re working on a Bachelor’s degree and want real-world exposure to scheduling, documentation, and field coordination.

Employer: Central One Federal Credit Union

Central One Federal Credit Union Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Pay: $68,500–$88,500/year (commensurate with experience)

Lead a busy credit union branch, manage staff, drive sales goals, and stay active in the local community. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s degree plus 3–5 years of supervisory experience in banking or similar.

Employer: Consigli Construction (Arch Energy Division)

Consigli Construction (Arch Energy Division) Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-time, Salary/Exempt

Pay: Not listed

Senior role leading preconstruction strategy for utility-scale solar, battery storage, and grid projects. Best for someone with 8+ years in renewable energy, power, or infrastructure estimating and project management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—you never know which application will land.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.