📋 Milford, MA Admin Jobs With Multiple Openings & Up To $80K

Milford has a nice mix of hospital and biotech admin roles right now. If you like organized work, helping people, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: UMass Memorial Health

UMass Memorial Health Location: Milford, MA

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week), Day shift (8:00 am – 4:30 pm)

Pay: $15.00 – $27.74/hour (prorated for part-time; final offer depends on hours and experience)

Front desk role registering patients, checking insurance, and collecting co-pays in a busy hospital setting. Good fit if you have strong data entry and customer service skills and want daytime hours; possible signing bonus mentioned in the posting.

Employer: UMass Memorial Health

UMass Memorial Health Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), Evening shift (3:00 pm – 11:00 pm)

Pay: $15.00 – $27.00/hour (based on experience and qualifications)

Similar hospital registration role, but full-time evenings, including some weekends. You’ll handle patient check-in, insurance verification, and billing details; great if you like a fast-paced environment and prefer later hours, with a potential signing bonus noted.

Employer: Rentschler Biopharma

Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000 – $80,000/year

Office-based role in a biotech company, managing quality documents and records in an electronic system. Ideal if you have at least 1+ year in document control or QA in a regulated industry, strong attention to detail, and want to grow in the biopharma world.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and benefits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.