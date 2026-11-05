💰 Milford, MA Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Milford’s finance scene is busy right now, especially in construction and corporate accounting. If you’ve got numbers skills, there are some strong full-time roles here with solid pay.

Employer: Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Consigli Construction Co., Inc. Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-Time, Salary/Exempt

Full-Time, Salary/Exempt Department: Corporate Accounting (Finance Division)

Corporate Accounting (Finance Division) Reports to: Vice President of Finance

Vice President of Finance Salary: $170,000 – $200,000

Lead the company’s subcontractor risk program, including Subcontractor Default Insurance (SDI) and prequalification. This is a senior role where you’ll work with Finance, Legal, Operations, and Executive Leadership to shape risk strategy and support major projects.

Employer: Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Consigli Construction Co., Inc. Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-Time, Salary/Exempt

Full-Time, Salary/Exempt Department: Corporate Accounting (Finance Division)

Corporate Accounting (Finance Division) Reports to: VP of Finance

VP of Finance Salary: $100,000 – $120,000

Oversee weekly payroll for a self-perform construction division, with a big focus on union payroll, prevailing wage, and certified payroll compliance. Good fit if you know multi-state payroll rules and want to lead a small team and improve processes.

Employer: Consigli Construction Co., Inc.

Consigli Construction Co., Inc. Location: Milford, MA

Type: Full-Time, Salary/Exempt

Full-Time, Salary/Exempt Department: Project Accounting (Finance Division)

Project Accounting (Finance Division) Reports to: Project Accounting Manager

Project Accounting Manager Salary: $78,000 – $86,000

Support the financial side of construction projects, handling AP, owner billings, cost reporting, and budget tracking. Great next step if you have a couple of years in project accounting and want deeper exposure to job cost and project financials.

Employer: HW Staffing Solutions (direct hire for client)

(direct hire for client) Location: Milford, NH (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-Time, Direct Hire

Full-Time, Direct Hire Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Run the global corporate card program, from card issuance to reporting and training. You’ll analyze spend data, build dashboards, and partner with finance leaders, using tools like Concur, SAP, and advanced Excel in a hybrid setup.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.