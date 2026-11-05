Bethany-Fenwick Chamber Announces Holiday Shop Local Events

Bethany-Fenwick Chamber Plans Holiday Shopping Events Across Quiet Resorts

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents and visitors to support local businesses this holiday season through several shopping events planned throughout the Quiet Resorts area in November and December.

The Chamber’s annual Shop Local Extravaganza, Weekend Wonderland in Bethany Beach and Festive Fridays in Fenwick Island will return, offering holiday activities, business promotions and opportunities to win prizes.

The Shop Local Extravaganza will mark its 10th year on Saturdays, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12. Customers who shop, dine or visit participating businesses will have opportunities to enter in-store raffles, where available, and a drawing for a $250 grand prize gift card.

Last year’s event included 48 businesses and 33 in-store prizes across Bethany Beach, Dagsboro, Fenwick Island, Frankford, Millville, Ocean View, Selbyville and South Bethany. This year’s grand prize drawing will take place Friday, Dec. 18.

Weekend Wonderland will return to Bethany Beach on Dec. 5, 12 and 19 in partnership with the Town of Bethany Beach and Coastal Point newspaper.

The festivities will begin Dec. 5 with the town’s annual tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on the bandstand. Participating businesses will offer holiday specials and activities, including visits from Santa and an Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt.

Additional activities on Dec. 5 will include pony rides, a party with Santa and trolley rides. The town will also host Christmas at the Cottages on Dec. 12, featuring activities at the Dinker-Irvin Cottage.

Trolley tours showcasing holiday decorations from the Coastal Christmas Showdown will be available by reservation on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5, 12 and 19.

In Fenwick Island, Festive Fridays will take place Dec. 4, 11 and 18, with participating shops, boutiques and restaurants offering holiday specials and activities.

The town’s annual tree lighting ceremony will kick off the festivities at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, featuring carolers, hot chocolate and other activities.

Last year’s Festive Fridays included more than 15 participating Fenwick Island businesses.

For more information and updated lists of participating businesses, visit TheQuietResorts.com.

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