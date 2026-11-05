Christmas at the Beach Craft Fair to Feature 80 Vendors in Rehoboth Beach

Christmas at the Beach to Bring 80 Vendors to Rehoboth Beach on Nov. 21

Leap of Faith Events & Craft Co. will host its annual Christmas at the Beach Craft and Vendor Fair on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cambria Hotel in Rehoboth Beach.

The event, which is the organization’s largest of the year, will feature 80 vendors, including local crafters, artisans and small businesses offering a variety of holiday gifts and merchandise.

Shoppers will be able to browse handcrafted gifts, holiday decorations, boutique merchandise and specialty items. The indoor event will also feature an appearance by Santa Claus, and the hotel’s restaurant will be open for breakfast and lunch.

“Christmas at the Beach is our biggest event of the year, and we’re thrilled to bring together 80 incredible vendors under one roof,” said Jennifer Parnell, owner and organizer of Leap of Faith Events & Craft Co. “Our goal is to create more than just a shopping event. We want visitors to enjoy the holiday atmosphere, discover unique gifts, meet the talented people behind these small businesses, and experience the joy of shopping within their own community.”

The annual fair is intended to provide an opportunity for residents and visitors to shop locally and support independent businesses during the holiday season.

The event will take place at the Cambria Hotel on Hood Road in Rehoboth Beach.

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