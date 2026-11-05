Melissa’s Dinner & Lounge Marks Reopening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Melissa’s Dinner & Lounge in Millville celebrated its reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 29, hosted in partnership with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.

Restaurant staff, community members and Chamber representatives attended the event, which marked the completion of a reconstruction project at the restaurant.

Originally opened in July 2022 by local restaurateur Melissa Hekl, the restaurant underwent a complete reconstruction before reopening in August 2026.

Hekl also operates Flavor and Good Earth Market, an Ocean View business that has been part of the community for more than 20 years.

The renovated restaurant features an updated menu that includes charcuterie, seafood and locally sourced produce, along with a full bar serving handcrafted cocktails.

Melissa’s Dinner & Lounge is located at 35507 Atlantic Ave. in Millville and is open daily from 4 to 9 p.m.

For more information, to view the menu or make reservations, visit MelissasDinnerAndLounge.com.

The post Melissa’s Dinner & Lounge Celebrates Reopening Following Reconstruction appeared first on Milford LIVE! - Local Delaware News, Kent and Sussex Counties.