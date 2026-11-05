Lewes Leadership Lunch to Examine the Impact of Exhaustion on Leadership

The next Lewes Leadership Lunch (L3) will explore how exhaustion can affect leadership decisions during an interactive discussion Thursday, Nov. 12, at The Listening Booth in Lewes.

Leadership consultant Melissa Rider Carson will facilitate the conversation, titled “Running on Empty? The Hidden Risk to Your Hardest Calls.”

The event is open to business owners, executives, nonprofit leaders, entrepreneurs and community members interested in examining how exhaustion can influence judgment, decision-making and responses to challenging situations.

Participants will be encouraged to reflect on how they recognize when their energy is running low, how exhaustion may affect their leadership and what they can do to make more thoughtful decisions under pressure.

“It’s easy to focus on whether we’re making the right decisions without considering what’s happening inside us while we’re making them,” said Misti Burmeister, founder of Lewes Leadership Lunch. “I believe some of the most important leadership work begins with recognizing what’s influencing our reactions and choices. I’m looking forward to learning from Melissa and hearing the experiences and perspectives of the leaders who join us.”

Lewes Leadership Lunch is a monthly gathering that brings together local professionals and community members to discuss leadership challenges, share experiences and build relationships.

The October gathering featured Olympian and local leader Carrie Lingo, who discussed leadership, teamwork and navigating disagreements.

Doors for the Nov. 12 event open at 11:30 a.m., with the facilitated discussion scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Admission is $45 and includes lunch.

For more information or to register, visit mistiburmeister.com.

The post Lewes Leadership Lunch to Focus on How Exhaustion Affects Decision-Making appeared first on Milford LIVE! - Local Delaware News, Kent and Sussex Counties.