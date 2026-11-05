Wawa opens 12th Sussex store, plans five more by 2028

Route 24 location near Lewes adds another fuel and food retailer to one of eastern Sussex County’s busiest growth corridors

LEWES, Del. — Wawa has opened its 12th Sussex County store along Route 24 near Lewes and plans five more locations in the county by the end of 2028, continuing the convenience-store chain’s expansion in one of Delaware’s fastest-growing areas.

The new store opened Oct. 22 at the intersection of John J. Williams Highway, or Route 24, and Mulberry Knoll Road. It sits on roughly 3 acres and includes about 5,600 square feet of retail space along with fuel pumps.

The opening would bring Wawa to 17 Sussex County locations if the company completes all five additional stores as planned.

The expansion comes as residential and commercial development continues along the Route 1 and Route 24 corridors, where new neighborhoods, medical facilities, restaurants and retailers have followed population growth in eastern Sussex.

A privately financed development

The Lewes-area Wawa was developed by DSM Commercial and Silicato Development, according to CoastTV.

Sussex County records show the property encompasses about 2.98 acres at the southeast corner of Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road. County Council approved a conditional-use amendment for a convenience store with fueling stations in August 2024.

DNREC records also show Wawa sought a permit for a vapor-recovery system for the fuel operation at 19656 Mulberry Knoll Road.

Rob Wittig of DSM Commercial previously described the location as particularly attractive for commercial development and said it could help meet growing demand for fuel in the area, according to CoastTV.

The project appears to have been developed through private investment. Delaware LIVE found no indication in the county and state records reviewed that the store received a public economic-development incentive.

Growth brings traffic questions

The store joins a growing collection of businesses along Route 24, an increasingly developed east-west corridor connecting the Lewes and Rehoboth Beach area with communities farther inland.

That growth has also generated concerns from some residents about traffic and the pace of development.

The Wawa site itself underwent county land-use review before construction. Access and traffic patterns have been a recurring issue as commercial and residential projects have been proposed along Route 24.

CoastTV reported that the Wawa project and another convenience-store development involving Royal Farms near Milton had generated concerns from residents about development pressures in Sussex County.

Jobs and community opening

Wawa has not publicly disclosed in the sources reviewed how many employees were hired for the new store.

The Oct. 22 grand opening included free coffee and Wawa T-shirts for the first 100 customers.

The celebration also featured local first responders, continuing a tradition Wawa frequently uses at store openings.

The bigger Sussex retail story

Wawa’s expansion is part of a broader increase in national and regional restaurant and retail investment in Sussex County.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, for example, has opened a Rehoboth Beach restaurant at Tanger Outlets, its second Delaware location after Dover. The 6,000-square-foot restaurant is at Tanger Seaside.

Other chains are targeting Delaware as well. The Brass Tap announced Oct. 30 that it had signed a franchise agreement for its first Delaware restaurant, planned for Bayberry Town Center in Middletown. That project remains subject to completion of lease negotiations.

For eastern Sussex County, however, Wawa’s plans are particularly notable because of their scale. Five additional stores by the end of 2028 would represent a roughly 42% increase from the chain’s current 12-store Sussex footprint.

The expansion also illustrates the commercial investment following the county’s residential growth — bringing additional services and jobs while adding to the continuing debate over traffic, infrastructure and the pace of development.

To Go Box

What: Wawa convenience store and fuel station

Wawa convenience store and fuel station Where: Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road near Lewes

Route 24 and Mulberry Knoll Road near Lewes Opened: Oct. 22

Oct. 22 Size: About 5,600 square feet on roughly 3 acres

About 5,600 square feet on roughly 3 acres Sussex County footprint: 12 stores, with five additional locations planned by the end of 2028

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