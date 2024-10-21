Windward Grove holds open house

A project that has been in development for more than a decade has finally come to fruition in Milford. Windward Grove, a townhome community, held an open house on Thursday, October 17.

“This was an open house designed to allow those interested in the community to see what we had to offer,” Shelley Freeman, Program Manager, said. “We are planning on holding a ribbon cutting in early November to officially celebrate the completion of the project.”

Windward Grove has three bedroom townhomes available for rent with prices starting at $2,250 per month. Each townhome also has a half bath on the lower level with two full baths on an upper level. There is a washer and dryer, dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator included with central heating and air conditioning.

“Each unit has a patio, free parking, celling fans, granite countertops, walk-in closets and more,” Freeman said. “The townhouses are pet friendly with some restrictions. We hope to have the community center with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse available early next year. Each unit also has a one-car garage.”

Originally known as the Wickersham development, the city approved requests for the project as far back as 2010. The last extension request was granted in March 2013 which the attorney for the project thought would be the last necessary. Some of the delays were due to DelDOT approvals and a delay in installation of a water tower that will serve the community. The water tower has been in place for many years, but other issues caused delays with the development.

Recently, Milford City Council approved a request from CCM-Koelig, developers of the project, to eliminate rear alley ways included in the original plan and for a sidewalk waiver at the entrance. The proposed garden apartment and townhouse development was approved by council in 2013 to include 205 townhouse units. The new plan would reduce the number of units to 203.

According to the property management company, in order to qualify for a rental unit, income must be three times the monthly rent and applicants must have a credit score of 620 or higher. A criminal background check is also required. The application fee is $40 and there is a $300 reservation deposit that will be applied to the security deposit which is equal to one month rent. A pet deposit is required in the amount of $500 per pet and all pets must be spayed or neutered. Only two pets per unit and there are breed restrictions.

The office is located at 7799 Mason Way in Milford. For more information, call 302-424-9019 or email mrushin@windwardliving.com or sfreeman@windwardliving.com .