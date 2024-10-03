Troopers Arrest Lewes Woman for 6th Offense DUI

Delaware State Police have arrested 62-year-old Donna Connelly of Lewes, Delaware, for 6th offense felony DUI yesterday in Lewes.

On October 2, 2024, at approximately 4:48 p.m., troopers responded to Old Orchard Road near New Road in Lewes for a report of a Chevrolet Equinox swerving all over the road and had hit a curb. Before troopers arrived, they were told that a concerned motorist was following the Equinox and reported that it was disabled on Minos Conaway Road west of Coastal Highway. When troopers arrived, they contacted the driver of the Equinox, identified as Donna Connelly, who showed multiple signs of impairment. Troopers administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and after the tests, she was arrested for driving under the influence. A computer check showed that Connelly had five prior DUI-related convictions.

Connelly was taken to Troop 7, where she was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $10,050 secured bond.

6th Offense DUI (Felony)

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

