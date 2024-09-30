Open in App
    • Milford LIVE News

    Two Juveniles Arrested on Robbery & Gun Charges

    By Terry Rogers,

    2 days ago

    Two juveniles were arrested for allegedly attempting an armed robbery in Milford

    On September 25 at approximately 3:50 p.m., the Milford Police Department was dispatched to the  800 block of SE 4 th Street for an armed Robbery.  When investigators arrived on scene, they were notified that the suspects were believed to be in the backyard of a residence in the 800 block of SE 4 th St.  Investigators were able to locate and take two juvenile suspects into custody.  Through a search incident to arrest, investigators located two 9mm handguns in a backpack next to the juvenile suspects.  Both handguns were identified as “ghost guns” or untraceable firearms.

    Investigators obtained a search warrant for the property where the juveniles were located.  The search warrant was executed in the early evening hours of September 25.  As a result of the search warrant, a third 9mm “ghost gun” handgun and a Mac 10 9mm submachine gun were located inside the suspect’s bedroom.  Investigators also located a single shot 410 rifle in an outbuilding on the property.  All three firearms along with the two handguns located in the backpack were seized by investigators.

    A 17-year-old male juvenile was charged with one count of Robbery 1 st Degree (Felony); two counts of Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony (Felony); five counts of Possession, Purchase, Own or Control of a Deadly Weapon Persons Under 18 (Felony); two counts of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon A Firearm (Felony); one count of Possession of Destructive Weapon (Machine Gun) (Felony); three counts of Possession of Untraceable Firearm (Felony); one count of Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony) and Breach of Release.

    The 17-year-old juvenile had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 7.  The juvenile was committed to the Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services:  Stevenson House Detention Center in default of $175,000 cash bond.  He was issued a no contact order with the co-defendant and victim.  He was ordered to appear at a later date in the Sussex County Family Court regarding this case.

    A 15-year-old male juvenile was charged with one count of Robbery 1 st Degree (Felony); two counts of Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony (Felony); two counts of Possession, Purchase, Own or Control of a Deadly Weapon Persons Under 18 (Felony); one count of Possession, Purchase, Own, or Control of Ammunition Persons Under 18 (Felony); two counts of Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm (Felony); two counts of Possession of Untraceable Firearm (Felony) and one count of Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony).

    The 15-year-old juvenile had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 7.  The juvenile was committed to the Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services:  Stevenson House Detention Center in default of $68,000 cash bond.  He was issued a no contact order with the co-defendant and victim.  He was ordered to appear at a later date in the Sussex County Family Court regarding this case.

    The Milford Police Department would like to thank the Dover Police Department for their assistance with this investigation and search warrant.
