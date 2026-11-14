Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Milford, IA? These adoptable pups are waiting at the Humane Society of Northwest Iowa for someone to love.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Shar Pei mix

Labrador Retriever / Shar Pei mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $350

Shelter: Humane Society of Northwest Iowa

Phone: (712) 338-2738

About Zorro:

Zorro is a very well-mannered boy who loves spending time with his human friends. He’s tolerant of other dogs and does best with pups who share his low-key personality. Zorro is a great walking companion and is always up for an adventure, then happy to curl up on a cozy dog bed with plenty of cuddles.

👉 Meet Zorro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Giant) / Shih Tzu mix

Schnauzer (Giant) / Shih Tzu mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $400

Shelter: Humane Society of Northwest Iowa

Phone: (712) 338-2738

About McGruffin:

McGruffin is a sweet guy who is still settling in and gaining confidence every day. He’s looking for a predictable, calm home where he can come out of his shell at his own pace. He enjoys spending time outside, especially when he can follow his people around. He doesn’t mind grooming and is learning that pampering can be a good thing. McGruffin has lived with dogs before and would likely enjoy friendly dog companions in his new home.

👉 Meet McGruffin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix

Boxer / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: Contact shelter for details

Contact shelter for details Shelter: Humane Society of Northwest Iowa

Phone: (712) 338-2738

About Sawyer:

Sawyer is another well-mannered boy who loves hanging out with his human friends. He’s very tolerant of other dogs but prefers that they give him a little time to warm up before jumping into play. Like Zorro, he’s a great walking buddy and always ready for an adventure. Sawyer is hoping for a fun, loving home, a cozy dog bed, and a true happily-ever-after.

👉 Meet Sawyer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Milford, IA, consider calling the Humane Society of Northwest Iowa at (712) 338-2738 to ask about these dogs, or visit their online listings to start an adoption application. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.