🚨 Milford kitchen fire critically injures one resident

On November 14, 2026, shortly after 1:15 PM, a house in the 200 block of Truitt Avenue in Milford caught fire.

The Carlisle Fire Company, with help from other fire companies, arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. One occupant suffered burn and smoke inhalation injuries and was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus, then airlifted to Temple University Hospital in Pennsylvania in critical but stable condition.

Other people in the home escaped without injury, thanks to working smoke alarms.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and found the fire started in the kitchen and was caused by a cooking accident. Damage to the home’s kitchen is estimated at $50,000. The American Red Cross is helping the family.

For fire safety questions, you can contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 302-739-4447 (Chief Deputy Brian Schad, 1537 Chestnut Grove Road, Dover, DE 19904).