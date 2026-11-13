Milford’s plants and production shops are busy right now, with solid options from entry-level floor work to seasoned engineering leadership. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week’s list is worth a look.

Employer: Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona Location: Milford, DE

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Operate filling, packaging, and material-handling equipment while keeping a close eye on product quality and safety rules (PPE, GMP, SOPs). Good fit if you can stand for long periods, like detailed work, and want experience with FDA-regulated manufacturing.

Employer: BAC (Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.)

Location: Milford, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead equipment and process improvement projects in a metal fabrication environment, from new technology installs to root-cause problem solving and cost-out work. Ideal for engineers with 5+ years in manufacturing, strong CAD skills, and experience with lean, TPM, and OEE.

Employer: Perdue Farms

Location: Milford, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee multiple production lines, lead supervisors, and drive safety, food safety, and quality in a poultry plant. Great next step if you have manufacturing leadership experience, know HACCP/GMPs, and enjoy coaching teams and improving processes.

Employer: 84 Lumber

Location: Milford, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting $16–$17/hr + weekly OT, room for advancement

Cut engineered wood products to spec, build loads for delivery, and keep the yard clean and safe while operating saws, routers, and forklifts. A strong pick if you like physical work (lifting up to 80 lbs) and want a clear path to grow in building materials.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.