Milford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand from hospitals, home health, and therapy providers. Here are several solid roles hiring now, from high-level clinical to hands-on patient care.

Employer: Meds Talent LLC (for a leading healthcare organization)

Meds Talent LLC (for a leading healthcare organization) Location: Milford, DE 19963

Type: Full-Time | Permanent | Day Shift

Salary: $136,000 – $200,000 per year

Advanced clinical role for a BCOP oncology pharmacist supporting both inpatient and outpatient chemo. You’ll optimize cancer treatment plans, counsel patients, teach residents/students, and join quality improvement work, with strong benefits and retirement plans.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys home health & hospice)

(Amedisys home health & hospice) Location: Milford, DE

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $26.55 – $39.80 per hour (based on experience and other factors)

Home-based hospice role providing skilled nursing care under RN supervision. Good fit if you’re an LPN who wants one-on-one time with patients at end of life, with full benefits, 401(k) contribution, and growth paths inside a large health system.

Employer: BrightBloom

Location: Milford, DE

Type: Full-Time | In-person

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00 per hour

Work 1:1 with children with autism using ABA therapy in a fun, active setting. This is great if you love kids—paid training and paid RBT certification, health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and support for those working toward BCBA.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.