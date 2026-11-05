undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Milford, DE Transportation Jobs with Multiple Openings
Milford’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like working with cars or driving for a living, there are a couple of solid options open right now.
Automotive Technician
- Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone / Tires Plus network)
- Location: Milford, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.00 – $31.25/hour, flat-rate performance pay
Hands-on shop role doing oil changes, tire work, inspections, and basic repairs while learning from senior techs. Comes with medical, dental, vision from day 1, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, and company-paid ASE tests plus bonuses for each passed exam.
Regional Truck Driver (Class A)
- Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Location: Milford, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Average $102,000/year (about $1,962/week), plus bonus plan up to $10,000
Regional dedicated route hauling for a single customer with weekly home time. Pay is activity-based with $0.74–$0.76 CPM, extra pay for detention, drops, live load/unload, standby, and training. Benefits include PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and medical, dental, vision after 30 days. Requires Class A license and 3+ months trucking experience.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.