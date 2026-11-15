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🛒 Milford, CT Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Milford’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. Good mix of full-time management and part-time front-end work.
Auto Care Center Service Manager
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Milford, CT (1365 Boston Post Rd, Wal-Mart #5294)
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $22–$35/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
Lead the Auto Care Center while customers shop in-store. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, paid education through Live Better U) and chances to grow with advanced training and business development experience.
Multi-Site Retail Store Manager
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Milford, CT (floating across multiple gas station/retail sites in the Northeast)
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Not listed
Oversee day-to-day operations across several locations, keeping stores running smoothly and customers happy. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience, like coaching teams, and can juggle staffing, inventory, and store standards across multiple sites.
Cashier Team Member (Front End Service) – Part Time Seasonal
- Employer: Whole Foods Market
- Location: Milford, CT
- Type: Part-Time, Seasonal
- Pay: $18.25–$25.40/hour, based on experience
Help customers at checkout, bag groceries, and support the customer service desk in a fast-paced, team-focused store. No prior retail experience needed, and you can access Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” (store discount, PTO, wellness and other perks) depending on your hours and role.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and retail roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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