Milford’s retail scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. Good mix of full-time management and part-time front-end work.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Milford, CT (1365 Boston Post Rd, Wal-Mart #5294)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $22–$35/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Lead the Auto Care Center while customers shop in-store. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, paid education through Live Better U) and chances to grow with advanced training and business development experience.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Milford, CT (floating across multiple gas station/retail sites in the Northeast)

(floating across multiple gas station/retail sites in the Northeast) Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Oversee day-to-day operations across several locations, keeping stores running smoothly and customers happy. Good fit if you have retail leadership experience, like coaching teams, and can juggle staffing, inventory, and store standards across multiple sites.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Milford, CT

Type: Part-Time, Seasonal

Pay: $18.25–$25.40/hour, based on experience

Help customers at checkout, bag groceries, and support the customer service desk in a fast-paced, team-focused store. No prior retail experience needed, and you can access Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” (store discount, PTO, wellness and other perks) depending on your hours and role.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and retail roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.