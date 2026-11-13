Milford’s retail scene is busy, and stores are hiring people who like helping customers and keeping things running smoothly. If you enjoy a fast pace and talking with people all day, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Location: Milford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store operation and step in for the Store Manager when needed. You’ll guide department managers, drive sales, manage inventory and P&L, and keep a fun, safe, customer-first environment. Sprouts offers competitive pay, DailyPay access, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO, and a 15% in-store discount.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Location: Milford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.13 – $21.34 per hour

Front-line role greeting guests, running the register, keeping shelves stocked, and helping keep the store clean and safe. This Fortune 500 company offers competitive pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement after 6 months, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Macy’s

Location: Connecticut Post Mall, Milford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for sales commission and performance incentives)

Run a beauty counter, lead a team of Beauty Advisors, and build loyal clients through personalized consultations and events. You’ll focus on sales, merchandising, and beauty trends, with health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, merchandise discounts, and leadership development.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good retail roles in Milford tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.