Milford’s food scene is buzzing right now, from brand‑new restaurants to busy cooking schools. If you like fast-paced kitchens and feeding people well, there’s a nice mix of roles here.

Employer: Wonder

Wonder Location: Milford, CT

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $18.00/hr (overnight hours +$2.00/hr; extra pay for Certified Team Member and Trainer roles)

Help bring menus from Michelin-starred and celebrity chefs to life in a fast, upbeat restaurant. Perks include a free meal each shift, employee discount, 1.5x pay on company holidays, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA match, life insurance, and employee stock (varies by hours/state). Great fit if you want to grow into trainer or supervisor roles.

Employer: The Fig Cooking School

Location: Milford, CT

Type: Part-time (about 15–20 hrs/week)

Part-time (about 15–20 hrs/week) Pay: $25.00/hr

Support hands-on cooking classes with prep, assisting during events, dishwashing, cleaning, and grocery shopping. You’ll work mostly nights and weekends, learn global recipes, enjoy amazing staff meals, and get an employee discount on classes. Cover letter is strongly encouraged; email/Indeed only, no calls.

Employer: The Fig Cooking School

Location: Milford, CT

Type: Part-time (about 10–20 hrs/week)

Part-time (about 10–20 hrs/week) Pay: $20.00/hr

Keep a busy teaching kitchen spotless by handling dishes, cleaning the school (including bathrooms and back areas), and helping set up workstations. Mostly evenings and weekends, with an employee discount and lots of good food while you work. Must be over 18 with reliable transportation and comfortable lifting bulky boxes and buckets of dishes.

Employer: MILA Craft Kitchen + Bar

Location: Milford, CT

Type: Full-time (Executive-level)

Full-time (Executive-level) Pay: $80,000–$120,000/year (listing also notes $80K–$110K based on experience)

Be the founding Executive Chef for a new modern American restaurant opening soon in Milford. You’ll create a seasonal menu, build the kitchen team, set systems and standards, manage food and labor costs, and work directly with ownership. Role includes health insurance, paid time off, and real creative control over the food program.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—good spots in Milford’s food scene tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.