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🍽️ Milford CT Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Milford’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, with weekly pay and benefits in the mix.
Dishwasher – Cracker Barrel
- Employer: Cracker Barrel
- Location: Milford, CT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.94 – $17.47/hour, weekly pay with same-day pay access
Keep the kitchen running smoothly by making sure dishes, pots, and pans are spotless. No restaurant experience needed, and you get health insurance eligibility on day 1 (even part-time), 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 35% discount on food and retail.
Restaurant Manager – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
- Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
- Location: Milford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21 – $23.50/hour plus monthly bonus
Support daily restaurant operations, lead shifts, handle cash, and coach the crew in a fast-paced chicken concept. Full-time managers get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, weekly pay, PTO, sick time, and 8 paid holidays.
Food Service Supervisor / Deli Lead – Global Partners LP
- Employer: Global Partners LP
- Location: Milford, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.73 – $22.94/hour
Lead the deli and food service area: supervise staff, handle scheduling, ordering, food prep, and guest service. This Fortune 500 company offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after 6 months.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re early in the pile.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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