🍽️ Milford CT Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Milford’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, with weekly pay and benefits in the mix.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel Location: Milford, CT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.94 – $17.47/hour, weekly pay with same-day pay access

Keep the kitchen running smoothly by making sure dishes, pots, and pans are spotless. No restaurant experience needed, and you get health insurance eligibility on day 1 (even part-time), 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and 35% discount on food and retail.

Employer: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Location: Milford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $23.50/hour plus monthly bonus

Support daily restaurant operations, lead shifts, handle cash, and coach the crew in a fast-paced chicken concept. Full-time managers get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, weekly pay, PTO, sick time, and 8 paid holidays.

Employer: Global Partners LP

Location: Milford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.73 – $22.94/hour

Lead the deli and food service area: supervise staff, handle scheduling, ordering, food prep, and guest service. This Fortune 500 company offers competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement after 6 months.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.