🏥 Milford, CT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Milford’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital care to community mental health and retail pharmacy. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Milford, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide outpatient and inpatient neurology care for conditions like stroke, epilepsy, movement disorders, headaches, and neuropathies. You’ll work with a multidisciplinary team, focus on patient-centered, evidence-based care, and join quality improvement efforts.

Employer: Boys & Girls Village

Location: Milford, CT (campus-based, some remote/community coverage)

(campus-based, some remote/community coverage) Type: Full-time

Salary: About $135,000 per year

Lead or serve as treating prescriber for youth with significant behavioral, psychiatric, and trauma-related needs in intensive 24/7 programs and a therapeutic K–12 school. Role includes psychiatric evaluations, med management, crisis assessments, and comes with strong benefits, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and generous time off.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Milford, CT

Type: Likely full-time or part-time (30-hour week mentioned)

Likely (30-hour week mentioned) Salary: $18.25 – $25 per hour

“Earn while you learn” role where you get paid training toward PTCB certification and hands-on experience in a patient-focused retail pharmacy. Good fit if you want to start a healthcare career with benefits, career development programs, and flexible hours.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.