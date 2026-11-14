Miles City’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town, with options from travel nursing to leadership and side‑gig clinical work. Here are several solid openings you can scan fast.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Miles City, MT

Salary: Estimated $2,102 per week

Type: Full-time travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 night shifts starting 12/27/2026

High‑impact ICU travel role with weekly direct deposits, housing stipends, 401(k) match, and day‑one medical, dental, and vision. Great fit if you have ICU experience, want to explore eastern Montana, and like strong recruiter and travel support.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2608

Location: 3205 Stower St, Miles City, MT 59301

3205 Stower St, Salary: $22.50 – $35.50 per hour + performance incentives & shift premiums

+ performance incentives & shift premiums Type: Full-time, mid and closing shifts

In‑store pharmacy role focused on processing prescriptions and helping customers with their medication needs. Comes with health, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center (EMCMHC)

Location: Miles City, MT (in-person, onsite)

(in-person, onsite) Salary: $90,000 – $100,000 per year DOE

Type: Full-time, 4-day / 32-hour workweek with 40-hour pay

Lead clinical programs for a regional behavioral health clinic, overseeing evidence-based care, quality improvement, and staff development. Standout perks include a 4-day workweek, student loan repayment eligibility (NHSC), 403(b) with match, strong health benefits, and generous time off.

Employer: Olympus Health

Location: Miles City, MT (in person; travel pay offered )

(in person; ) Salary: $60 per completed evaluation (about $70 – $90 per hour )

(about ) Type: Part-time / moonlighting, 1 Saturday per month, 9–12 evals per day

Great side gig for a PMHNP or Psychiatric PA wanting extra income without weekday conflicts. You’ll do structured psychiatric evaluations only—no ongoing treatment, no doctor‑patient relationship, and payment is issued as soon as charts are done.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.