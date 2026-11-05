🚌 Miles City Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Opportunities

Miles City has a few solid driving options right now, from high-earning OTR work to flexible seasonal delivery. Good mix if you want either big miles or local routes.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: Miles City, MT (hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 & Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

(team owner operators) Type: Full-time, OTR, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and live events instead of regular freight. All miles paid, fuel price guarantee (about $1.60/gal or less after surcharge), $5,000/week minimum average when working, plus detention pay, paid permits/tolls, and company-supported health insurance program. Passport required for cross-border runs.

Employer: UPS

Location: Miles City, MT

Salary: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Type: Seasonal, part-time/variable hours

Deliver packages around town from your own vehicle, stay active, and work mostly outdoors. No prior experience needed—just a valid driver’s license, a qualifying car or truck (under 10,000 lbs, 4 doors for cars), and the ability to lift up to 70 lbs. Schedules can run Monday–Saturday, with hours based on daily UPS needs.

If one of these fits your life right now, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.