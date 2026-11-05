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🏥 Miles City MT Healthcare Travel Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
Miles City is buzzing with travel healthcare openings right now, especially for RNs and therapists who like nights, variety, and strong weekly pay.
Below are 5 unique travel roles (after removing duplicates), all with clear pay, hours, and contract lengths so you can compare fast.
Travel ED RN – $2,259/week (Nights, 14 Weeks)
- Employer: Stability Healthcare
- Location: Miles City, MT
- Salary: $2,259 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel | Specialty: ED / ER RN
- Schedule: 14 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Perks: $600 travel bonus, day 1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing on day 1, guaranteed stipend if you’re called off, and extra hourly bonus for working over your contracted hours. Great if you want a solid ER contract with strong benefits from the start.
Travel ED RN – $2,114/week (Nights, 14 Weeks)
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Miles City, MT
- Salary: $2,114 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel | Specialty: ED / ER RN
- Schedule: Start 11/15/2026, 14 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 nights
- Perks: Weekly direct deposit, housing stipends, 401(k) with match, loyalty/referral bonuses, day 1 medical, dental, vision, life, travel and licensure reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support. Good fit if you want strong support plus classic ER night shift work.
Travel Nurse RN – ED – $2,257/week (Nights, 14 Weeks)
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Miles City, MT
- Salary: $2,257 per week
- Type: Travel | Specialty: ED / Emergency Room RN
- Schedule: Start 11/15/2026, 14 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights
- Perks: Guaranteed stipend payments for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, plus a traveler-focused agency with national recognition and strong reviews. Ideal if you want income protection when the facility flexes your hours.
Travel Med Surg RN – $1,984/week (Nights, 13 Weeks)
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Miles City, MT
- Salary: $1,984 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel | Specialty: Med Surg RN
- Schedule: Start 01/03/2027, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 nights
- Perks: Weekly pay, 401(k) match, bonuses, day 1 medical/dental/vision/life, licensure reimbursement, relocation support, and pet-friendly housing options. Great if you prefer Med/Surg over ER but still want steady night shifts and full benefits.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,511/week (Days, 13 Weeks)
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
- Location: Miles City, MT
- Salary: $2,511 per week
- Type: Travel | Specialty: Physical Therapist
- Schedule: Start 12/07/2026, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr days
- Perks: Day 1 medical, dental, vision, PTO after 1,560 hours, 401(k) match, referral bonuses, CEU and license reimbursement, weekly pay, and cancellation protection. Nice option if you want a daytime PT role with strong clinical variety and traveler support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these agencies can show you similar contracts in Miles City or nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.