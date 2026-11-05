🏥 Miles City MT Healthcare Travel Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles

Miles City is buzzing with travel healthcare openings right now, especially for RNs and therapists who like nights, variety, and strong weekly pay.

Below are 5 unique travel roles (after removing duplicates), all with clear pay, hours, and contract lengths so you can compare fast.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Miles City, MT

Salary: $2,259 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel | Specialty: ED / ER RN

| ED / ER RN Schedule: 14 weeks, 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

14 weeks, , Perks: $600 travel bonus, day 1 health insurance, PTO that starts accruing on day 1, guaranteed stipend if you’re called off, and extra hourly bonus for working over your contracted hours. Great if you want a solid ER contract with strong benefits from the start.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Miles City, MT

Salary: $2,114 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel | Specialty: ED / ER RN

| ED / ER RN Schedule: Start 11/15/2026 , 14 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 3x12 nights

Start , , , Perks: Weekly direct deposit, housing stipends, 401(k) with match, loyalty/referral bonuses, day 1 medical, dental, vision, life, travel and licensure reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support. Good fit if you want strong support plus classic ER night shift work.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Miles City, MT

Salary: $2,257 per week

Type: Travel | Specialty: ED / Emergency Room RN

| ED / Emergency Room RN Schedule: Start 11/15/2026 , 14 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr nights

Start , , , Perks: Guaranteed stipend payments for facility-initiated call-offs and on-call shifts, plus a traveler-focused agency with national recognition and strong reviews. Ideal if you want income protection when the facility flexes your hours.

Employer: Focus Staff

Focus Staff Location: Miles City, MT

Salary: $1,984 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel | Specialty: Med Surg RN

| Med Surg RN Schedule: Start 01/03/2027 , 13 weeks , 36 hrs/week , 3x12 nights

Start , , , Perks: Weekly pay, 401(k) match, bonuses, day 1 medical/dental/vision/life, licensure reimbursement, relocation support, and pet-friendly housing options. Great if you prefer Med/Surg over ER but still want steady night shifts and full benefits.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy Location: Miles City, MT

Salary: $2,511 per week

Type: Travel | Specialty: Physical Therapist

| Physical Therapist Schedule: Start 12/07/2026 , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr days

Start , , , Perks: Day 1 medical, dental, vision, PTO after 1,560 hours, 401(k) match, referral bonuses, CEU and license reimbursement, weekly pay, and cancellation protection. Nice option if you want a daytime PT role with strong clinical variety and traveler support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these agencies can show you similar contracts in Miles City or nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.