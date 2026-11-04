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Miles City
🏥 Miles City MT Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
3 days ago
Miles City’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both travelers and locals. Here are a few strong picks if you want good pay and a change of pace.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,567/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Miles City, MT (must live 50+ miles away for travel benefits)
- Type: Travel / Internship, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, day shift (8-hr days)
- Pay: $2,567 per week (estimated package; stipend TBD)
- Why it’s worth a look: Outpatient PT role with steady daytime hours and a clear 13-week timeline—nice if you want predictable days while exploring eastern Montana.
Travel Med Surg RN – $1,984/week
- Employer: Focus Staff
- Location: Miles City, MT
- Type: Travel / Contract, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3x12 nights
- Pay: $1,984 per week (estimated package; stipend TBD)
- Start Date: 01/03/2027
- Why it’s worth a look: Night-shift Med/Surg with weekly pay, day-one medical, and 401(k) match—good for RNs with 1–2+ years Med/Surg who want strong benefits while traveling.
Pediatric Physical Therapist – Up to $25,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Intermountain Health – Holy Rosary Hospital
- Location: Miles City, Montana
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week
- Pay: $43.09 – $66.47/hour, plus up to $25,000 sign-on bonus for full-time
- Experience: New grads and experienced PTs welcome; pediatric focus with both outpatient and acute care
- Why it’s worth a look: Stable hospital role with strong pay, big sign-on bonus, and a chance to build long-term relationships with kids and families in a tight-knit community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Miles City tend to update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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