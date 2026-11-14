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🏥 Milan, TN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Night-Shift Openings
Milan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.
Personal Care Attendant (3rd Shift, PRN)
- Employer: Americare Senior Living – Dogwood Pointe
- Location: Milan, TN (Assisted Living community)
- Type: PRN / Other
- Pay: $14.50–$15/hour
Hands-on caregiving with seniors in a smaller, assisted living setting. Good fit if you like 3rd shift, want flexible PRN hours, and enjoy building real relationships with residents.
Patient Care Tech (Day Shift, 12-Hour)
- Employer: West Tennessee Healthcare
- Location: Milan, TN
- Type: Full-Time
- Shift: 12-hour days
- Pay: Not listed
Hospital-based role doing vitals, hygiene, admissions support, and basic patient care. Great stepping stone if you want direct patient experience and plan to grow in nursing.
RN / LPN – Nights (Full Time, $10K Sign-On)
- Employer: NHC HealthCare Milan
- Location: Milan, TN
- Type: Full-Time
- Shift: Nights, 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.
- Pay: LPN starting at $23/hour; RN starting at $32/hour
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for eligible full-time hires
Skilled nursing/long-term care role with strong base pay, a big sign-on bonus, and benefits like tuition help and same-day pay. Ideal if you’re an RN or LPN who prefers nights and wants stable, full-time work.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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