Milan’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Americare Senior Living – Dogwood Pointe

Americare Senior Living – Dogwood Pointe Location: Milan, TN (Assisted Living community)

(Assisted Living community) Type: PRN / Other

PRN / Other Pay: $14.50–$15/hour

Hands-on caregiving with seniors in a smaller, assisted living setting. Good fit if you like 3rd shift, want flexible PRN hours, and enjoy building real relationships with residents.

Employer: West Tennessee Healthcare

Location: Milan, TN

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Shift: 12-hour days

Pay: Not listed

Hospital-based role doing vitals, hygiene, admissions support, and basic patient care. Great stepping stone if you want direct patient experience and plan to grow in nursing.

Employer: NHC HealthCare Milan

Location: Milan, TN

Type: Full-Time

Full-Time Shift: Nights, 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m.

Pay: LPN starting at $23/hour; RN starting at $32/hour

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for eligible full-time hires

Skilled nursing/long-term care role with strong base pay, a big sign-on bonus, and benefits like tuition help and same-day pay. Ideal if you’re an RN or LPN who prefers nights and wants stable, full-time work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.