Milan’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially at Freudenberg‑NOK. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and solid benefits, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Alto Products / Freudenberg‑NOK General Partnership

Alto Products / Freudenberg‑NOK General Partnership Location: Milan, OH (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the assembly line moving by stocking parts, checking quality, and keeping your work area clean and safe. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, strong hand‑eye coordination, and like fast-paced, detail work.

Employer: Alto Products / Freudenberg‑NOK General Partnership

Alto Products / Freudenberg‑NOK General Partnership Location: Milan, OH (On-site)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

You’ll pack kits, seal and label boxes, stack skids, and do basic quality checks before products ship. Great if you like staying organized, can count accurately, and want a steady daytime schedule.

Employer: Freudenberg Sealing Technologies / Freudenberg‑NOK General Partnership

Location: Milan, OH (On-site)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Run and set up production equipment, check orders, and do regular quality checks. Good for someone with a high school diploma, solid math skills, and who doesn’t mind evening hours.

Employer: Freudenberg Sealing Technologies / Freudenberg‑NOK General Partnership

Location: Milan, OH (On-site)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the other assembler role, but on 1st shift and posted via LinkedIn. You’ll manage part bins, place parts on chipboards, and help catch any quality issues on the line.

All of these roles mention 401K match, health insurance, paid holidays, vacation, and training for growth.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.