📅 Celebration of Life for Chedrick Scott Hurley

A celebration of life for Chedrick Scott “Ched” Hurley, 56, will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. at Milan C-2 High School.

Ched passed away on November 6, 2026 after a long battle with cancer. He was known for his work as a special education teacher, coach, and administrator, and for his deep involvement in youth sports, including helping add a 10-and-under team to the Putnam County Raiders and starting the Club 460 softball team based in Trenton, Missouri.

Memorials have been set up for the Milan C-2 Athletic Complex and an education fund for his grandchildren. Checks should be made payable to Traci Hurley and mailed to 201 Ridgeway St., Trenton, Missouri 64683.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at normanfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri.