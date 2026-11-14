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🏥 Milan, MI Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Growth Potential
Healthcare hiring around Milan, MI is steady right now, with options from entry-level clinical support to high-earning provider roles. Here are several local openings worth a look.
General Dentist
- Employer: nfd
- Location: Milan & Ann Arbor, MI (in-person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: $130,275 – $332,598 per year
Modern, fully digital general practices seeking a dentist skilled in endodontics and surgical extractions. Flexible schedule (full or part time) with unlimited earning potential; must hold a current Dental License.
CNA - Hospice
- Employer: Elara Caring
- Location: Milan, MI (home hospice, travel between patient homes)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide hands-on hospice care in patient homes, following the RN’s plan of care and helping families through end-of-life support. Requires CNA/Hospice Aide training, 1+ year experience, ability to lift up to 50 lbs, and a driver’s license or reliable transportation. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, tuition help, and mileage or fleet vehicle (restrictions apply).
Medical Assistant (MA) - Primary Care Milan
- Employer: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group
- Location: Milan, MI
- Type: Full-time, rotating shift
- Salary: Not listed
Support a busy primary care office by rooming patients, taking vitals, assisting with exams, giving meds and tests, and helping coordinate care. Open to new or early-career MAs with a completed MA/EMT/Paramedic/AT program; offers day-one benefits, competitive pay, and growth opportunities in a large, mission-driven health system.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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