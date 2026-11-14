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📅 Bison Association fall conference in Milan Nov. 14, 2026
📅 Bison association fall conference in Milan this November
The 2026 Illinois Indiana Bison Association Fall Conference is set for Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.
The event will be held at Mayberry West Farms, 8893 E County Road 700 N, Milan, IN 47031 and is hosted by Mayberry West Farms.
If you’re interested in bison, farming, or agriculture in general, you can plan to spend the day at this conference and connect with others in the bison community.
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. EST
Where: Mayberry West Farms, 8893 E County Road 700 N, Milan, IN 47031
What: Illinois Indiana Bison Association Fall Conference
More Info: 2026 Illinois Indiana Bison Association FALL CONFE...
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